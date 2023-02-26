Commissioner reviews facilities in Children Hospital

LAHORE : Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa paid a surprise visit to the Children Hospital Lahore on Saturday and inspected provision of medical facilities, cleanliness and anti-dengue arrangements there.

The commissioner inspected different wards including emergency and asked patients about the facilities being provided to them and the behaviour of the doctors and paramedical staff with them. He inspected cleanliness conditions and availability of medicines in the hospital.

He directed the pharmacy staff and ward boys to wear proper uniform on duty and directed the hospital administration to clear encroachments from main entrance gate of the hospital. He directed to arrest the beggars outside the main gate and called for departmental inquiry against hospital’s area supervisor and in-charge about sub-standard cleanliness condition of the emergency ward.

The commissioner promised that all available resources would be provided for the health sector besides ensuring modern medical facilities, availability of medicines and staff.