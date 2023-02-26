Seed mafia not to be allowed to smuggle wheat

LAHORE : Punjab Food Department has decided to take action against seed companies allegedly involved in smuggling and hoarding.

In this regard Food Secretary Punjab Muhammad Zaman Wattoo wrote a letter to Ministry of National Food Security & Research and directed owners of seed companies to provide details of seed growers/farmers with names, percentage, location of farms and acreage so that verification of crop can be done.

“There is a mushroom growth of seed companies particularly in the south Punjab. Although many bona fide and genuine companies exist, but there are serious doubts about the genuineness of majority of the seed companies. There are reports that many seed companies are involved in hoarding wheat for flour mills and indulge in speculation,” the letter said.

The department will not facilitate seed procurement to such seed companies which will not provide the required details.

Moreover cases will be registered against owners of bogus seed companies.