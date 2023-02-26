JICA Japan team visits Wasa head office

LAHORE : Various delegations visited the head office of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) on Saturday. Officials said a delegation of JICA Japan headed by Dr Nobuyuki Sato met Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed and discussed the capacity building programme of all Wasas of Punjab. This training programme will help all the Wasas of Punjab to further improve the water delivery system and drainage, said MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed adding JICA Japan will continue to provide technical and financial support to all Wasas. MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed appreciated the efforts of JICA Japan.

MD Wasa Rawalpindi Muhammad Tanveer and Deputy Secretary Housing Soman Khalid also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the representatives of Wasa Rawalpindi, Wasa Faisalabad, Wasa Multan, Wasa Gujranwala also arrived at Wasa head office.

MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed presided over the meeting. The business plan of Wasas of Punjab was discussed. It was revealed in the meeting that since 2004 the tariff of Wasas of Punjab was not increased.

In the meeting it was said that since 2012, the subsidy given to all Wasas of Punjab was fixed while Monsoon grant of Wasa Lahore was fixed since 2017 while the increase in electricity bills and fuel prices has put an additional financial burden on Wasas in Punjab.