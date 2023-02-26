Karachiites not to compromise on fairness of census: Naeem

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said the future of Karachi is dependent on the census, so the Karachiites will not compromise on the fairness of the census process.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said the census will decide about the availability of resources for the mega city and its representation in the provincial and national legislatures.

Rehman said that the 2017 census had already been marred by controversies as it was used as a tool to reduce the population of Karachi in the record books.

He further said that the last census didn’t count half of the city’s population as Karachiites. Any such deception in the name of a digital census would not be tolerated anymore, he warned.

The JI leader said that according to the available reports, the census procedure allows the masses to register themselves but doesn’t provide any mechanism to confirm the registration of a person in the census. Furthermore, the government, the statistics department and other relevant agencies are claiming that they are not supposed to declare the counting on various levels, he added.

He demanded of the government to simplify the procedure for the census and count each and every person where they are found. He also demanded of the government to devise a mechanism in order to allow citizens to check their status in regard to the census.

Rehman said that the JI has also decided to monitor the process of the census and elected representatives have already been tasked in this regard.

The JI leader went on to say that the political parties claiming the credit for the census themselves were responsible for the flawed census in the past.

He highlighted that Karachi contributes 67 percent in revenue generation for the national exchequer, 64 percent export is dependent on the mega city, whereas it provides 95 percent budget for the province. However, he maintained, the city has been kept deprived of its due rights since ages.

Barkhan incident

A large number of women in Karachi, belonging to all walks of life, assembled under the aegis of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Women Wing, outside the Karachi Press Club on Friday to record their protest against Balochistan Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran over the cold-blooded murder of two men and woman, and the enslaving of the family of a servant reportedly for refusing to fake testimony.

JI leader Dr Osama Razi addressed the protest demonstration and held the corrupt prevailing system of governance in Balochistan and other parts of the country responsible for the miseries of the affected family.

He said that it was a failure of the system that the first information report was lodged against unknown people despite the fact that each and everyone knew who was the accused in the case.

The demonstration was being held against the corrupt system of governance prevailing in the country, against the gang that had been imposed on the country for over seven decades and the injustice suffered by the nation, he said.

He said that the British rulers had left the country in 1947 but stooges installed by foreign powers were still ruling over the country. He asked the nation to get united against the oppressor forces in the country.

JI Pakistan Women Wing Deputy Secretary Attia Nisar said that the protest was also a message to the feudal lords of Balochistan that they should not take women in the province as weak. She said that the JI expressed solidarity with not only the affected family but each and every woman across the country who faced oppression. She also demanded of those in the corridors of power to bring an end to the totalitarian system in Balochistan and other parts of the country.