Fire damages candle wax warehouse in Korangi

A fire broke out in a candle wax warehouse in Korangi’s Sector 50-C on Saturday, and damaged a huge quantity of the merchandise.

The fire brigade department was alerted, and they quickly dispatched three fire tenders to the scene where thick smoke was billowing out of the warehouse, and flames were leaping into the sky.

The warehouse had stored a huge quantity of candle wax, a highly flammable material. As the firefighters battled the flames, they were relieved to discover that the two workers who were present in the warehouse had managed to escape unharmed. However, the candle wax material was burning ferociously, sending up huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

After hours of intense work, the firefighters finally managed to bring the fire under control. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the incident. However, the cause of the fire was still unknown, and further investigations were under way.