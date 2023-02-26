Improvement in city’s water supply, drainage system ordered

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board’s (KWSB) chief executive officer (CEO) visited different areas of Lyari on Saturday to monitor the measures taken by the utility ahead of Shab-e-Barat.

KWSB CEO Syed Salahuddin Ahmed issued orders to take effective measures on an emergency basis to improve the water supply and drainage system across the city before Shab-e-Barat and the start of Ramazan.

Ahmed said the city’s residents should not face any problem in carrying out their religious obligations. Sewerage Chief Engineer Aftab Alam Chandio, Lyari Superintendent Engineer Anwar Memon, Lyari Sewerage Executive Engineer Muhammad Rahim Palijo and Pakistan Peoples Party District South President Khalil Hoath were also present on the occasion.

The KWSB CEO was informed about the various problems of water supply and drainage in Lyari, and he ordered that effective steps be taken to solve all the problems.

He made the assurance that all the problems will be resolved on priority basis. He directed the KWSB officers to solve all the complaints regarding water supply and drainage across the city on an emergency basis, and provide better facilities to the residents.

He said that all sewage pumping stations should be functional all the time, while generators should also be kept fully operational round the clock. Effective measures should be taken to provide uninterrupted water supply to the residents, he added.