PTI to hold protest against inflation today

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Karachi chapter will hold a protest against the high rate of inflation at Lalukhet No. 10 on Sunday (today).

The party has set up protest camps, where former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, provincial assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI Karachi President Aftab Siddiqui, former MNA Aslam Khan, Mehmood Maulvi, Faheem Khan, MPA Dr Saeed Afridi and other members distributed pamphlets among people.

Ismail told the media that the price of petrol has crossed Rs272 a litre but the rulers are not willing to compromise on their luxurious lifestyle. He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has spent the Pakistani people’s money to visit 50 countries.

He quoted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as saying that the premier would sell his clothes to make flour cheaper. Now is the time for the PM to sell his clothes, stressed the ex-governor.

Ismail said that instead of reducing inflation, the rulers intend to make life hard for the poor. “Our Jail Bharo Movement is going to enter Karachi on Monday [tomorrow],” he said.

“Our top leadership will decide. We will present ourselves to be arrested together. First I will go to jail, then our workers will go to jail. We are sacrificing ourselves so that the country’s economy can be strengthened.”

Sheikh said on the occasion that thieves have crushed the people in the mill of inflation, and the people have been enslaved to the IMF.

“During our government flour used to be Rs60 per kg, and now it is being sold at Rs160 per kg, while chicken was available at Rs300 per kg, and now it’s Rs800 per kg.”

He said they want PTI Chairman Imran Khan to fight the people’s war. “The whole nation has come out against inflation. The PDM government is a cancer that must be eradicated. The judiciary is being attacked once again.”

Siddiqui said that every citizen of the country is against inflation. He said that a major protest will be held in the city. He invited the people to join the party in the demonstration.