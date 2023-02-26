CITY PULSE

Blue, The Sound Medicine
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Fatimah Agha. Titled ‘Blue, The Sound Medicine’, the show will run at the gallery until March 2. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Body Ecologies
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Bibi Hajra, Marium Habib, Misha Japanwala, Sanie Bokhariand Sophia Balagamwala. Titled ‘Body Ecologies’, the show will run at the gallery until March 2. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Sukoon
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by SA Noory. Titled ‘Sukoon’, the show will run at the gallery from March 2 to March 6. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
Vestiges
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Zahra Arif and Amna Suheyl. Titled ‘Vestiges’, the show will run at the gallery until March 3. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
