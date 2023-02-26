Digital census to be completed in one month: PBS director

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon held a meeting with officials of the population and housing census coordination committee and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on the country’s seventh census, which would be its first digital enumeration.

The deputy commissioners of the seven districts of the city, officials of Pakistan Army and the education department attended the meeting.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Director Shakeel Qadeer told the meeting that all arrangements had been made regarding the census in which more than 10,000 enumerators would participate. It would be first time in the history of the country that the headcount would be done without paper and pencil but digitally. All the enumerators have been provided with tablets for the headcount. The data collectors, he said, have been trained in the regard as well.

Qadeer briefed that the census in Karachi would kick off from Wednesday, March 1, and it would end on April 1. He said a security plan has also been devised for the census.

The meeting also decided that all coordination meetings would be held between all assistant commissioners of the city and their areas’ data collectors regarding information of survey blocks in different towns.

The deputy commissioners would also conduct meetings with Pakistan Bureau of Statistics officials, officials of the Sindh Police and the Pakistan Army in their offices on the census. WhatsApp groups would also be formed at the district and divisional levels to address any concerns regarding census.

A census coordination office would be established in the commissioner office to ensure smooth process of the counting.