Security Division chief honoured for flood relief work

A shield and a medal was conferred on the chief of the Security & Emergency Services Division of the Sindh police by Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday in recognition of his services during the flood relief

operation.

DIG Dr Maqsood Ahmed had been appointed as a focal person for the flood relief operation on the orders of Sindh police chief IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The DIG commanded the flood relief activities, including setting up relief camps, distributing rations in the affected areas, organising free medical camps in Dadu and Kandiaro, and providing volunteers and security to welfare organisations.

He also supervised the distribution of breakfast at the residential camps, and the bringing of the affected people to the stadium and their safe return home.

During the meeting at the Governor House, Tessori also discussed the overall law and order situation, and the security arrangements made for the Pakistan Super League matches. He also appreciated the quick response and valour of the police and Rangers during the recent attack on the Karachi Police Office.