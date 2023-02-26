1,212 degrees awarded at 25th convocation of Hamdard University

The Hamdard University on Saturday conferred 1,212 degrees on graduates in its 25th convocation. Those who received degrees included 22 who had qualified to be awarded a PhD, 29 MPhil, 75 master’s degree, and 1,086 bachelor’s degrees.

Of them, 27 were awarded gold medals and eight others Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said Medal.

Addressing the graduates, Hamdard University Chancellor Sadia Rashid said that the founder of the varsity, Hakim Mohammed Said was a hardworking physician, educationist, philanthropist and visionary who had this thing always in mind that the very first word revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was ‘Iqra’, which meant ‘read’.

She requested the gathering to raise their hands and keep few moments of silent prayer for brothers and sisters of Turkey and Syria suffering after the tragic earthquake.

The convocation was also a milestone event for the teachers and parents, she said as she thanked the parents for sending their children to the varsity.

“You can now join our alumni of over 32,000 around the world, hopefully contributing to society at different levels in positive ways,” she told the graduates.

In his welcome address, Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Syed Shabib ul Hassan said they were celebrating the silver jubilee convocation, however, the institution itself was almost 32 years old.

“As I reflect for a moment on past history, these three decades are a reflection on the dedication and determination of every single person within the university’s community who have contributed since its establishment in 1991,” the VC said.

He thanked the students, alumni and staff of the varsity for following the vision and mission of Said.

The VC also thanked Japanese Consul General Odagiri Toshio for attending the convocation. He also welcomed a team of the University of Essex, United Kingdom, at the ceremony and expressed the hope that collaboration between the two varsities would bear fruitful results for their sudents.

“I’m proud of you all, because despite all of the challenges and struggles, as you may recall, you are all pandemic survivors. Especially relevant to your time here at Hamdard University, we faced a lot of uncertainties together.

We transformed to an environment we had never imagined before. From classroom learning to ZOOM, from physical examination to on-line, and now, as I see you all gathered here today, it is evident that we all have succeeded together,” Prof Hassan said to the graduates.