Programme launched at ZU to develop critical skills for digital media planning

Ziauddin University, East River Digital, Z2C Limited, and Activ8 launched a 12-week innovative digital training “ZEAL Future Enablement Programme” at Ziauddin University to create a pool of talented digital resources at the management or the project trainee level.

The programme will enable up to 50 participants to develop critical skills in digital media planning, social media, Google Ads, business communication, branding, and search engine optimisation.

The ZEAL programme will be delivered by expert trainers from East River Digital, Z2C, and Activ8, with additional support from Ziauddin University. Classes will be conducted every Saturday till May 19, 2023, at both Ziauddin University’s Clifton and North Nazimabad sites.

At the launch ceremony of the ZEAL Future Enablement Programme, the pro-chancellor of Ziauddin University, Dr Nida Hussain, said, "We are pleased to partner with East River Digital, Z2C Limited, and Activ8 to provide our students with an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and develop critical skills in digital media, we believe that this programme will equip the next generation of digital leaders with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in their careers.”

“The participants will benefit from the extensive knowledge and expertise of the trainers as they receive training in critical areas of digital marketing, which will enable them to excel in their respective fields”, she added.

Transformation is continuous, not at one time. Every change delivers value for today and facilitates the changes to come. Success requires strategy and a roadmap for implementation. In the current downturn, the price of acquiring users is increasing rapidly, and hitting targets with shrinking teams, and budget cuts are getting more and more difficult. The ZEAL Future Enablement Programme aims to help executives leverage analytics to beat the odds and improve user acquisition KPIs.

“Launching a training academy has been a passion project of mine because it can change the destiny of our country. By training and enabling our talent to serve global markets, we create a new set of digital marketing resources that can serve the world from Pakistan and bring much needed foreign investment in this country,” said Faizan S. Syed, the CEO of East River, in his keynote speech.

"Having partners like Ziauddin University, Brainchild and Z2C will ensure this programme has a true long- term impact and value creation.”

During the event, attendees can look forward to speeches from key stakeholders, a panel discussion featuring programme trainers and alumni, and a tour of Ziauddin University. This event promises to be an engaging experience that will offer the attendees the chance to learn more about the programme; it was an opportunity for individuals to gain a comprehensive understanding of the programme and its benefits.