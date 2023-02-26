Fair use of funds benefits public, says governor

Sindh Director General Audit Nazar Mohammad Ranjha called on Governor Mohammad Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Saturday.

The two discussed the transparent use of government funds, effective measures to this effect and the role and importance of the Directorate General Audit.

Tessori said that fair use of funds becomes the cause of ease for the public. He said funds could be used in an effective manner after removing various faults through an audit. The DG audit briefed the governor about his office in detail. He also presented a report of various provincial departments to the governor.