KMC razes shops built on govt land in Korangi

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) carried out an anti-encroachment operation in Korangi No. 5 on Saturday.

The operation targeted the shops that had been set up on government land without proper permission. The operation was carried out with the help of heavy machinery and the shops were demolished.

The shopkeepers tried to resist the operation and even resorted to violence, but the law enforcement agencies managed to bring the situation under control.

Karachi Administrator Dr Saifur Rehman said the encroachments not only caused inconvenience to the citizens but also created obstacles to the smooth traffic flow. He added that the KMC would continue to carry out anti-encroachment operations in other parts of the city.

In recent years, Karachi has been facing a severe problem of encroachments, with illegal construction of shops, stalls, and buildings on government land becoming a common sight. The KMC has been actively taking action against such encroachments, but it is a challenging task.