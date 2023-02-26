Two robbers killed, as many held during police encounters

Police on Saturday claimed to have killed two robbers while they were trying to flee after shooting a citizen dead and injuring two others over offering resistance during mugging in the Manghopir area of the city.

Police said three armed robbers intercepted a tanker and other passing vehicles on Hassan Brohi Goth within the limits of the Manghopir police station. They added that the robbers opened fire, killing one person and wounding two others, when they faced resistance.

The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased person was identified as 25-year-old Abu Hassan, son of Haji Abdul Qadir, and the injured as 60-year-old Maula Baksh, son of Yar Muhammad, and 50-year-old Riaz Ahmad, son of Amir.

Following the incident, police reached the scene and tried to arrest the suspects who tried to escape under the cover of fire. As police returned fire, two of the suspects were killed, but the third managed to flee the scene. Police also seized weapons and ammunition from the possession of the deceased robbers. Their bodies were shifted to a morgue for want of identification. A case has been registered.

Two robbers held

In an encounter in Korangi Industrial Area on Saturday, police arrested two suspected robbers, including one in an injured state.

According to the police, they were on a routine patrol when they spotted two robbers robbing a citizen near Bilal Chowrangi.

Upon being spotted by the police, the robbers began firing in an attempt to flee the scene. However, the police managed to chase them down, and after an exchange of fire, they apprehended the suspects.

The robbers were identified as Irfan and Dawood. In possession of the suspects, the police found two pistols with ammunition, four stolen mobile phones and cash. The suspects had been jailed in the past in serious cases involving illegal weapons, robbery and firing on the police. During the initial interrogation, they confessed their involvement in several other cases of crime.

The injured suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the police registered a case against the robbers.

The public has been urged to report any suspicious activity to the police immediately and to cooperate with law enforcement officials in their efforts to maintain peace and security in the city.