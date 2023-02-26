One killed, four injured in Patel Para house collapse

At least one person was killed and four others were injured when a house collapsed in the Patel Para area on Saturday night.

The tragic incident took place near a football ground in the Jamshed Quarters police remit.

Station House Officer (SHO) Khalid Rafique said that after receiving information from locals, he along with his staff rushed to the property where they saw that a ground-plus one house had collapsed and some people were screaming under the debris for help.

He said they immediately called in rescue teams, including firefighters, as well as K-Electric and Sui Southern Gas Company officials so that electricity and gas connections could be severed and the trapped people rescued.

The police and rescue teams removed the debris and rescued five people, including a woman, who were badly injured and immediately taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

The dead was identified as Amjad Khan, 37, son of Rehman Khan. The injured include Muhammad Kamran, son of Khair Mohammad, and 35-year-old Umar.

The SHO said it was early to confirm the reason behind the collapse of the house, but it seemed that substandard material might have been used in the construction of the house. However, he said a report about the exact reason would be furnished by the relevant departments. An operation to remove of the debris is underway.

