Man who posed as presiding officer in LG polls handed down one-year imprisonment

A local court has sentenced a man to one-year imprisonment for posing as a presiding officer during the local government elections in Karachi’s Baldia Town last month.

Azhar Tariq was found guilty of pretending as a presiding officer and influencing the results of the local bodies elections in Baldia Town held on January 15.

A judicial magistrate (West) pronounced the judgment after examining depositions of prosecution witnesses and hearing arguments from both the defence and prosecution sides.

He convicted the accused of offences punishable under the Section 171-F (punishment for undue influence or personation at an election) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), observing that the section covered his both acts of impersonation and undue influence.

The magistrate awarded one-year imprisonment to the convict and also imposed a fine of Rs25,000 on him. In case of failure to pay the fine, he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of 30 days.

The convict, who turned up in court on bail, was subsequently taken into custody and remanded to the prison to serve out the sentence.

According to the prosecution, a police team on patrol in connection with the local government elections in the area intercepted a suspicious person near Qaimkhani Colony Chowk, Baldia Town. Upon his search, a stamped ballot paper book was found in his possession, it said.

The prosecutor said the seized ballot papers had symbols of different political parties with one of the symbols stamped, adding that when the man was asked about the possession of ballots, he said he was a presiding officer. He was arrested after he failed to present any proof of his being on election duty.

An FIR was lodged at the Ittehad Town police station under sections 171-F and 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) on behalf of the state.

Such instances of fraudsters posing as presiding officers having ballot papers raise doubts over the transparency of the recent local government elections. The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have been accusing election staff that comprised Sindh government officials of rigging.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday faced an unusual situation when some presiding officers expressed their ignorance about their signatures on copies of the results of the recent local government elections in Karachi concerning six union committees (UCs) the city.

Reacting to this, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, who chaired the ECP hearing at the commission’s secretariat in Islamabad, directed some of the presiding officers present at the hearing to carefully and thoughtfully give their statements.

The ECP was hearing a petition of the JI pertaining to alleged irregularities in six UCs of Karachi — District West Orangi UC-3, District West Orangi UC-7, District West Orangi UC-8, District West Mominabad UC-3, District West Manghopir UC-12 and District East Gulshan-e-Iqbal UC-1.

Some of presiding officers contended that the actual results were the same as those given to the returning officers and they did not keep the original copy with them. To this, the CEC expressed displeasure and said that the presiding officers should answer carefully and thoughtfully. Later, the ECP adjourned the hearing till February 28.

After the hearing, Karachi JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman spoke to the media and said that the party had given arguments and provided documents to the bench to prove its point. He noted certain presiding officers were called and when forms were shown to them, some of them straightaway denied that those documents carried their signatures and thumb impressions.

Other presiding officers, Rehman said, were not sure. “Our evidence is before the Election Commission and the Election Commission also has the status of a court. In my view, there has been a major poll forgery and cheat during LB polls and some DROs and ROs were put under pressure,” he argued.