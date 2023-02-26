The nation wants to know where all the loans that were taken out on our behalf were spent. The inflationary onslaught brought via the IMF agreements has condemned this country to an era of low growth and high unemployment. Given how crucial and difficult the next few months are going to be, I believe there is not time or money for elections.
In addition, there were many issues with the previous census that have yet to be ironed out. How can we conduct elections unless we have a proper count of each district’s population?
Ali Ashraf Khan
Karachi
In 1971, Pakistan suffered the humiliation of surrender and dismemberment and to this date we suffer the consequences....
I want to draw attention to the garbage mismanagement issue in Lines Area, Karachi. There is no proper system in place...
For Pakistani freelancers, the simple task of receiving payments for their work is a challenge. Freelancers are often...
The phrase ‘boys will be boys’ is often used to excuse or justify certain behaviours, particularly those that are...
People belonging to different generations tend to have very different attitudes about family, language, workplace...
Prices of each and every commodity are ballooning with every passing day, creating more and more problems for the...
