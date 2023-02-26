The nation wants to know where all the loans that were taken out on our behalf were spent. The inflationary onslaught brought via the IMF agreements has condemned this country to an era of low growth and high unemployment. Given how crucial and difficult the next few months are going to be, I believe there is not time or money for elections.

In addition, there were many issues with the previous census that have yet to be ironed out. How can we conduct elections unless we have a proper count of each district’s population?

Ali Ashraf Khan

Karachi