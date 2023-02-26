Gender stereotypes

The phrase ‘boys will be boys’ is often used to excuse or justify certain behaviours, particularly those that are considered to be aggressive, competitive, or impulsive. This phrase suggests that such behaviours are natural and inherent in boys, and therefore should not be discouraged or punished. While it is true that boys and girls may have different tendencies or preferences, it is important to recognize that gender is not the sole determining factor in behaviour. Moreover, the phrase ‘boys will be boys’ can perpetuate harmful stereotypes and expectations that limit both boys and girls.

By assuming that certain things are ‘normal’ for boys, we may overlook or dismiss behaviour that is harmful. Additionally, this phrase can reinforce the idea that boys should not express emotions or vulnerabilities, leading to difficulties with emotional regulation and communication. Instead of using the phrase ‘boys will be boys’, it is important to encourage positive behaviours and address anti-social behaviours in both boys and girls. This can include promoting empathy, communication, and healthy conflict resolution skills, as well as modelling respectful and inclusive behaviour. Ultimately, we should strive to create a culture that values and celebrates the diversity of individuals, regardless of gender.

Zahoor Abbas

Larkano