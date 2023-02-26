Brace for backlash

Prices of each and every commodity are ballooning with every passing day, creating more and more problems for the people. It remains to be seen how high this inflation will get before it peaks. The government’s decision to agree with the IMF’s harsh conditions was not an option but a necessity.
In order to withstand the blowback against these unavoidable austerity measures, the government and opposition parties ought to forge a consensus to face the resulting challenges. Without a political consensus on economic measures and reforms, more chaos will follow.
Muhammad Ahmad Sajid
Lahore
In 1971, Pakistan suffered the humiliation of surrender and dismemberment and to this date we suffer the consequences....
I want to draw attention to the garbage mismanagement issue in Lines Area, Karachi. There is no proper system in place...
For Pakistani freelancers, the simple task of receiving payments for their work is a challenge. Freelancers are often...
The nation wants to know where all the loans that were taken out on our behalf were spent. The inflationary onslaught...
The phrase ‘boys will be boys’ is often used to excuse or justify certain behaviours, particularly those that are...
People belonging to different generations tend to have very different attitudes about family, language, workplace...
Comments