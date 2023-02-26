Brace for backlash

Prices of each and every commodity are ballooning with every passing day, creating more and more problems for the people. It remains to be seen how high this inflation will get before it peaks. The government’s decision to agree with the IMF’s harsh conditions was not an option but a necessity.

In order to withstand the blowback against these unavoidable austerity measures, the government and opposition parties ought to forge a consensus to face the resulting challenges. Without a political consensus on economic measures and reforms, more chaos will follow.

Muhammad Ahmad Sajid

Lahore