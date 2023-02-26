Workers are not robots

LAHORE: It has been proved through many examples that employees whose work is openly appreciated operate efficiently as they consider themselves as important members of the enterprise. They are happier and vastly more productive than others.

The normal practice of assigning a job to workers without even knowing the importance of tasks they perform turns them into robots. Immediately after entering the factory, they go to their work station and start performing their job as robots.

We are living in a knowledge-based world where it has been established that workers are partners in the enterprise and no company has ever sustained for long if it has a dissatisfied workforce.

A worker attached with a service provider should know the importance of that service.

Ideally, the company should arrange meetings of the workers with the beneficiaries of the service so that they feel elated for the service they performed.

Take the example of lifeguards at our coasts that are seen hanging around without much interest in the job they are supposed to perform.

However, before assigning the duty as life guards if a meeting between them and those who were saved in the past by the lifeguards is arranged; the gratitude shown by the survivors would motivate the new guards to take keen interest in their job. They would consider the job as a service to humanity.

Similarly, a worker in any enterprise must consider himself as an important part of the organisation. No job has ever been done well if it lacks ownership of those who performed it.

Enterprises should also be sensitive to the genuine needs of their workers. Employers should take interest in their health and well-being.

The workers should be adequately rewarded for their work. They should have the confidence that their careers would build as the company grows.

The strength of a company is usually determined by the annual turnover of its staff. Employees leave an enterprise if they are not treated well and the working culture is toxic.

Salary perks and facilitations to the employees are important. However, if there is no job satisfaction even the highest paid talent will leave the job.

Job satisfaction comes through the culture of the enterprise. Everyone would look for a way out in a regressive corporate culture.

On the other hand, all the highly successful companies have a common quality of retaining their staff that they groomed over a time. Turnover rate in these companies is less than 10 percent a year.

Majority of those that leave are women workers who have had to leave the station after marriage. Many highly talented staff members in these companies refuse more lucrative offers from competing companies because they were satisfied with the job. Moreover they have the confidence that they would move as the company grows.

Satisfied employees stick with the company through thick and thin. During the deep recession in 2009, workers of a local enterprise were given the choice between removing 20 percent of the 150 workforce or 20 percent reduction in salary.

They opted for overall reduction in salary and the company bounced back to new heights once the recession was over.

There is also a human side to the job and it has been established that engineers, salespeople, managers, customer service representatives, doctors, nurses, medical technicians, security guards, police officers and fire-fighters who can directly see their impact on others achieve higher job performance.