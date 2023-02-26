Stocks to follow IMF dialogue outcomes

Pakistan stocks closed lower during the outgoing week amid political and economic uncertainty, with expectations that the market would followe the staff-level agreement with the IMF in the coming week.

“Market participants will be keeping a close watch on the developments regarding the IMF programme,” said Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd. “In the event of a staff-level agreement (SLA) being reached with the IMF, the equity market is likely to experience positive momentum.”

The market started on a positive note this week as parliament passed the Finance Bill, which aimed to change certain laws relating to taxes and duties in order to generate an additional Rs170 billion. Additionally, the current account posted a $3.8 billion deficit in July-January of FY23 compared to $11.56 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year, depicting a decline of $7.76 billion. The main reason for the decline was a reduction in imports.

However, the brokerage house said that the market started to deteriorate towards the end of the week as money market yields rose significantly indicating an imminent rate hike.

Furthermore, the SBP reserves showcased an increase of $66 million to $3.25 billion, and the rupee appreciated by Rs2.81 or 1.07 percent week-on-week against the US dollar, closing the week at 259.99/USD.

The market closed at 40,708 points, down by 411 points or 1.00 percent WoW. Average volumes arrived at 138 million shares (down 10 percent WoW) while the average value traded settled at $20.1 million (down 21 percent WoW).

Foreign buying continued during this week, clocking in at $0.75 million compared to a net buy of $1.6 million last week. Major buying was witnessed in technology and communication ($1.1 million) and other sectors ($0.4 million). On the local front, selling was reported by individuals ($4.6 million) followed by insurance ($1.9 million).

Sector-wise negative contributions came from oil and gas exploration companies (269 points), commercial banks (171 points), oil and gas marketing companies (71 points), fertiliser (60 points), and chemical (35 points). Scrip-wise negative contributors were Pakistan Petroleum Limited (151 points), Habib Bank Limited (143 points), Oil and Gas Development Company (118 points), TRG (40 points), and Pakistan State Oil (38 points).

The sectors which contributed positively included miscellaneous (100 points), power generation and distribution (89 points), and cement (71 points). Meanwhile, scrip-wise positive contribution came from Pakistan Services Limited (109 points), Hubco (90 points), Systems Limited (71 points), United Bank Limited (61 points) and Maple Leaf Cement (34).

The brokerage house said its recommended stocks were OGDC, PPL, Mari, MCB, Faysal Bank, Meezan Bank, Bank AlFalah Limited, Lucky Cement, Maple Leaf Cement, Fauji Cement Company, Engro, Fauji Fertilizer, Hum Network, PSO and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines limited.

Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said the decline could largely be attributed to the almost 200bps increase in T-Bills auction yields. The result of the auction during the week created noise in the market that the policy rate would be increased by 200bps going forward to move towards real interest rate in line with the IMF’s demand.

In addition to that, July-January foreign direct investment decreased by 44 percent, Bestway Cement commenced production at the brownfield Hattar plant and fuel cost for power generation rose 59 percent.