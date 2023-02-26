KIBOR hits all-time high as SBP seen getting more aggressive on rate hike

KARACHI: Karachi interbank offered rate (KIBOR), an average interest rate at which banks lend money to other banks, hit a record high, as the money market anticipated a bigger interest rate hike by the central bank.

The benchmark six-month KIBOR rose to 20 percent on Friday, which was an all-time high, according to Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

Markets are certain that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will increase borrowing costs significantly in line with what the KIBOR has indicated.

The SBP's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to raise interest rates by at least 200 basis points as early as next week in an off-cycle review as the cash-strapped government struggles to secure a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to boost its beleaguered economy.

According to the SBP's announcement, the next meeting will take place on March 16 as scheduled.

The probability of a rate increase is high given reports that Pakistan has agreed to increase the key policy rate by 2 percentage points to satisfy the global lender’s requirement to revive the loan programme.

The government has agreed to hike the interest rate from the existing level

of 17 percent to 19 percent, according

to a report by Geo News that cited sources.

“Market has already incorporated rate hike so it would be a neutral event. This will pave way for Staff Level Agreement with the IMF, which would be a positive event,” said Rauf.

The spread between the policy rate and T-bill rates continues to widen. The yields on T-bills rose to 20 percent at an auction on Wednesday.

Investors seeking higher rates can

be attributed to markets’ expectations

of interest rate hikes in the light

of heightened inflationary pressures

amid a rise in domestic food prices, additional tax measures, tariff hikes,

and weaker currency, according to analysts.

The consumer price index inflation increased to 27.5 percent in January from a year earlier.

The latest seven-day open market operation conducted was at 17.25 percent, lower than the rates of the T-bills.

This high spread has led to the expectation of an emergency policy meeting in the financial markets’ players.

Analysts said IMF pressure or not, SBP needs to bring forward the next

MPC meeting date as the ministry of finance cannot afford failure in the next T-bill auction scheduled for March 8, where the government plans to raise Rs1.8 trillion.