Country’s first-ever transgender news anchor survives gun attack

LAHORE: A case was registered on Friday against unknown assailants for attacking Pakistan’s first-ever transgender news anchor after she survived a gun attack here a day earlier, reports Geo News.

Marvia was attacked by two gunmen — who opened indiscriminate fire on her — when she was returning to her home in the Lahore Cantonment area from a pharmacy.

As the complainant, Marvia said that she was receiving death threats from unknown people via phone calls after sharing her opinions on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018.

According to Marvia’s first information report (FIR), two suspects opened fire on the anchor on the night of February 23, however, she luckily survived the attack.

To ensure her safety, the news anchor has left home and has shifted outside Lahore.

A few years ago, Marvia — in an interview with Geo News — deemed herself an example for everyone and not just the country’s transgender community.

“I am an example for everyone including my own community. If transpersons can make a place for themselves in fashion or media [industries], then they are important in other fields too,” she said.

Marvia further said her example gives the message of peace and raises awareness in the country. The news anchor pursued higher education in journalism and later began her career as a make-up artist in the fashion industry. She also dabbled in theatre before joining the media industry. When Marvia decided to make her mark in society, her family was not encouraging, in fact, they tortured her and forced her to sit at home. However, Malik did not pay heed and pursued her dreams. She also lamented that when transpersons are thrown out of their homes, they have no other option but to beg on the streets.