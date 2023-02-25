After by-polls suspension by ECP: PTI MNAs may not be allowed to enter NA

ISLAMABAD: None of the PTI members of the National Assembly, who lost membership on account of notification for acceptance of their resignations by Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, will be allowed to enter the National Assembly auditorium and attend the proceedings as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday suspended by-elections on the seats vacated by them.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday suspended by-elections announced earlier on the seats vacated after PTI MNAs de-notification. In addition, the ECP also suspended the de-notification.

However, the commission has maintained that by-elections would be held in three constituencies of Islamabad as per schedule announced earlier on March 16.

The federal capital’s constituencies NA-52, NA-53 and NA-54 are located in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC) is not applicable to the said constituencies of Islamabad, said the notification of the commission.

The ECP has also suspended by-elections on 27 more NA seats in compliance with the directives of the Lahore High Court (LHC). Hence, the tally goes beyond hundred, where by-elections have been suspended.

The PTI MNAs, whose membership was restored on the order of LHC, include Sadaqat Abbasi (NA-57), Ghulam Sarwar Khan (NA-59), Sheikh Rashid Shafiq (NA-60), Aamir Mahmood Kayani (NA-61), Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (NA-62), Mansur Hayat Khan (NA-63), Fawad Ahmad Chaudhary (NA-67), Syed Faiz ul Hasan (NA-70), Chaudhary Shaukat Ali Bhaba (NA-87), Khurram Shehzad (NA-107), Faizullah (NA-109), Hamad Azhar (NA-126), Shafqat Mahmood Khan (NA-130), Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar (NA-135), Syed Fakhar Imam (NA-150), Zahoor Hussain Qureshi (NA-152), Malik Aamir Dogar (NA-155), Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi (NA-156), Ibrahim Khan (NA-158), Tahir Iqbal (NA-164), Orang Zaib Khichhi (NA-165), Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar (NA-177), Abdul Majeed Khan (NA-1877) and Zartaj Gul (NA-191).

The Election Commission has also restored the membership of five female PTI MNAs, including Aliya Hamza Malik, Kanwal Shuzab, Andleeb Abbas, Asma Hameed and Maleeka Ali Bokhari in the wake of LHC’s order.

The Lahore High Court on February 20, suspended ECP’s de-notification of around 30 MNAs belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Punjab.