Pilgrims paying in dollar to be exempt from ballot

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday decided to allocate 25 percent special quota in the government’s Haj Scheme for the pilgrims who will deposit their dues in dollars.

The ministry also decided that the intending pilgrims, paying fee in dollar, would be exempted from the balloting under the new Haj policy, official sources said on Friday.

They said about 22,400 pilgrims would benefit from the ‘Sponsorship Scheme’ being introduced by the ministry in the wake of the prevailing foreign exchange crisis in the country.

The Haj expenses could also be submitted through foreign remittances in dollars, the sources added.

They said the Ministry of Finance had indicated that it would not be able to arrange some $2 billion for the Haj amid the foreign currency shortage.

The sources said the Ministry for Religious Affairs had increased the Haj quota for private operators from 40 percent to 50 percent, which might be further raised in the wake of persistent foreign exchange liquidity crunch.

They said the ministry would charge Rs1.1 million from each pilgrim under the government scheme, but the Haj expenses might rise to Rs1.3 million in case of further depreciation of the rupee. The sources said the Saudi government was increasing the tax rate on Haj by 18 to 20 percent.