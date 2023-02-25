Trade, Investment Framework: Pakistan, US resolve to increase dialogue to deepen ties

ISLAMABAD: The United States and Pakistan resolved to increase dialogue in order to deepen the economic bilateral relationship and further the prosperity of working people in both countries.

Islamabad and Washington concluded the ninth meeting under the US–Pakistan Trade And Investment Framework chaired by United States trade representative Katherine Tai and Pakistan’s Minister For Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar.The officials engaged on trade- and investment-related issues and concerns, including agriculture, digital trade, intellectual property protection and enforcement, labor rights, good regulatory practices, and women’s economic empowerment.

In recognition of the importance of agricultural and digital trade to the economic relationship, the Ministers directed officials to intensify engagement in these areas in advance of the next TIFA Council meeting.

The US appreciated the efforts by Pakistan to improve worker rights and protections and strengthen its intellectual property regime. Both sides affirmed the importance of an effective ip regime, achieving high labor standards, and following good regulatory practices. US State Department Spokesman Ned Price also said that in the wake of floods in Pakistan, the bilateral trade becomes even more important between the countries.