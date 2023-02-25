Senator asks why Constitution’s knock so sacred today

ISLAMABAD: Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Friday that Constitution had knocked [at the door of the court] for eleven years from 1977 to 1988 but no one paid heed to it and then it continued to knock for nine years from 1999 to 2008 but it fell on deaf ears.
He said in a tweet that the Constitution was pushed out of the corridors of justice. Instead of heeding to its knocks, the hands of those were kissed who kept the Constitution in abyss and his allegiance was declared. He asked why this knock of the constitution had become so sacred today.
