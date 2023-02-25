Judge’s family sources reject audio allegations

LAHORE: The family sources of Supreme Court Judge Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi have refuted the allegations against him after audio leak and about his assets. All the charges against his members of the family are also false, they said.

The family sources said Justice Mazahar Naqvi is ready to appear before the Chief Justice of Pakistan over the allegations. The chief justice may order inquiry against him any time, they said.

The sources confirmed Justice Mazahar had a meeting at his home with the then chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in September last year when the later visited him for an apology.

The sources said Justice Mazahar has no personal relations with Pervaiz Elahi, and he never had any telephonic conversation with him and his son Moonis Elahi. His phone talk with Elahi through Mohammad Khan Bhatti was distorted out of context, they said.

The sources said Justice Mazahar Naqvi sent 22,000 pounds to his daughter who was studying in Britain. This money was transferred with the approval of State Bank, they said. His four-canal house in Lahore is being built with the money acquired after selling two big houses – one in Gulberg Lahore and the other in DHA Gujranwala, they clarified.

The family sources denied Justice Mazahar owned any building plaza. All his property documents are with FBR, they said.