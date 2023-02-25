Routine supply of water in twin cities to be restored today

Islamabad : The routine supply of water will be restored today (Saturday) to all residential and commercial areas of the twin cities after the completion of desilting and cleaning work on the Khanpur canal.

According to the details, the official of the water supply wing of the civic agency reviewed the progress of work and decided to restore the supply of water from the Khanpur Dam to the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

An official has informed that the civic agency was initially not satisfied with the performance of the Punjab Irrigation Department but when they formally conveyed their concerns then it improved the quality of its work and greatly helped complete the desilting process within the stipulated timeframe.

It is pertinent to mention here that the desilting and cleaning work has been jointly completed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Water and Sanitation Agency (Rawalpindi), the Punjab Small Dams Department, and the Punjab Irrigation Department.

The tanker service was also temporarily stopped in some residential sectors due to the non-supply of water in the last ten days. Now it will be resumed everywhere in the capital city and the consumers can make contact with the relevant complaint centres.

The staff workers removed weeds, tree branches, and shrubs both from the bottom and the slopes of the canal. A ditch or canal used only for the discharge of water needs less maintenance than a ditch or canal, which also is used for water supply or level control.

According to the water management wing of the civic agency “The desilting and cleaning work has been completed and the water supply to the twin cities will be fully restored on Saturday (today). The residents faced a shortage of water in the last ten days but it is necessary to do this work to keep the canal in better shape.”