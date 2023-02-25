Facility for tech startups lauded

Islamabad : Provincial IT minister Tanzila Umi Habiba and the chairman of the Standing committee on Higher, Technical Education and Research in Sindh, praised for creating a state-of-the-art facility for tech startups to grow and thrive from while adding value to the startup ecosystem of Pakistan.

Pakistan needs more progressive facilities such as this one to facilitate the young entrepreneurs& thriving tech startups of Pakistan.” Said Tanzila. “I hope they succeed in their vision by enabling synergies and growth across the tech sector, especially during these tumultuous economic times. We will continue to support their initiatives.” She added.

The event was attended by one of the only unicorn in the country presently, Jonas Deizun– the former co-Founder of Razor group that went on to raise over USD 1 billion. Jonas & his team are currently working on a generative AI-based tech startup, Beam. So and occupy private offices in Pakistan.

They currently host 144 seats of which 70% capacity has been pre-booked and sold out or is in discussion with various Canadian, US & Pakistan based tech startups. “We will not get into the race of multiplying seats, that’s not our area of focus, the objective is to add significant value to our clients who pay a premium owing to the quality of service being offered and the value-add in terms of connect and social network.”, said Shehr Bano Hussain, the co-founder of Founders 2.0.

Other attendees of the launch include several stakeholders in the corporate world and startup fraternity.

They offer beautifully designed offices with carefully cultivated environment of creativity & collaboration for all types of professionals & tech communities. The offerings include fully furnished & serviced private offices suites, high-speed internet, Bookable meeting rooms, Sound proof calling pods, gaming spaces, reception facilities.

It set to launch chapters across multiple cities in Pakistan before expanding to UAE, explained Shehr Bano.