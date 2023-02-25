Academia participate in study workshops

Islamabad : The USAID’s Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) being implemented by the University of Utah has organised two international exchange visits for 40 officials from Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistani varsities from across the country.

The focus of first study tour to the Teaching Fellows Institute at the University of Alabama, US is to build participant knowledge, skills, and competencies to become engaged teachers, deliver online instruction, and improve student soft skills. The US exchange training is being facilitated by renowned higher education experts Dr. Claire Major, Dr. Steve Burian, Dr. Lisa Pawloski, and Dr. Karri Holley.

The Pakistani faculty participating in this 2-week U.S. visit have completed the teaching and learning online course as well as the high impact practices and collaborative learning workshops.

During the tour, teaching fellows will complete regular writing assignments, listen to speakers, and practice microteaching. They will engage in hands on activities to develop concrete ways of using the information in their own courses, specifically to improve student’s soft skills and to put the courses online. The participants will visit and observe classrooms and instructional offices at the University of Alabama as well as other US colleges and universities based in Alabama. They will also participate in a ‘master trainer workshop’ so that they can lead faculty trainings to improve learning of soft skills and develop courses at their respective Pakistani institutions.

The second study tour to Indonesia has brought together HEC and HESSA partner universities’ representatives to introduce successful models of student microenterprise development initiatives in Indonesian universities including Universitas Pendidikan Indonesia, Universitas Trunojoyo Madura, and Universitas Ciputra.

In addition to meetings with relevant stakeholders in Indonesia, participants will attend an extensive training program to learn how to build student microenterprise development in Pakistani context. In this 2-week exchange program, the officials will learn from the different models presented and adapt those models to meet their needs, teach core entrepreneurship skills to their students and communities, and return to their respective Pakistani institutions with a plan to establish their own enabling environments for student microenterprise development.

The USAID’s Higher Education System Strengthening Activity is a partnership between the Government of Pakistan and USAID to address key challenges in the higher education sector.