Challenges to China’s economic diplomacy unfolding

Islamabad : Dr Aneel Salman from Islamabad Policy Research Institute has said that while looking at the current situation, the way competition between US and China is unfolding, it is impossible to predict what kind of “world order” would emerge in future.

Dr Salman was speaking at a roundtable discussion on 'Challenges to China’s economic diplomacy' organised by the Institute of Regional Studies here Friday.

Dr Salman said that there was chaos versus order because of the contemporary shift in the centre of economic gravity from the global north to the global south. He was of the view that though China had emerged as the biggest player at the global level, it was yet to determine whether Beijing had the capacity to lead the world.

He observed that the US’s encirclement of China and the ensuing trade war between them, the balloon incident, the issue of Taiwan and the increasing strategic competition in Asia-Pacific revealed that challenges for China’s economic diplomacy were many and going to impact not only China and the US but also the entire world. He suggested that China needed to have a more cooperative diplomatic approach in response to criticism, particularly from the west.

Dr Tahir Mumtaz Awan, the Director, of the China Study Centre, at COMSATS University, said that geopolitical tensions arising out of US-China strategic competition were posing serious challenges to China’s economic diplomacy. Apart, harmonising with the private companies at home, the shift of manufacturing base to India, rising environmental and human rights concerns in reference to Beijing’s trade relations were also complicating China’s peaceful economic rise, he added.

Dr Tahir Jamil from Area Study Centre for Africa, South and North America, QAU, said that China and the US were standing at odds where Beijing was criticised for not synchronising with the international norms and values whereas, in the US, there was democracy and had to respond to public sentiments. This difference had been a problem for the US to deal with China, he further said. He said that the world had yet to see what would be the future of world order under China’s dominance as it was projected that China would emerge as the powerful actor at the global level in 2040. Dr Jamil proposed that China had to work for a participatory economy for better appreciation and recognition both at the domestic as well as global levels.