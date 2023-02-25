GIT declares professor ‘guilty of ridiculing ideology of Pakistan’

PESHAWAR: The Governor’s Inspection Team has found Peshawar University Professor Dr. Jamil Ahmed Chitrali guilty of defaming the Pakistan institutions and mocking Pakistan’s ideology on social media.

Former Peshawar University Teachers Association president has been found guilty of political and subversive activities. He has been found guilty of all four allegations. The GIT has recommended that the Senate refer the case to the UOP Syndicate for an initial disciplinary proceeding. The KP governor has been notified of the report.

According to Professor Jamil Ahmad, the GIT report has no basis or source to declare as a complainant, but was created by the PTI minister for higher education retaking old information from a "unknown" source. "I hope the lawful office-holder and the KP governor will look into the matter with a more inclusive approach in an unbiased manner. The professors are to discuss issues of national interest, but we are all equal citizens of Pakistan beyond our professions. I am a lawful citizen who is determined to follow the guidelines and rights granted to me by the Constitution," he stated.

He said that as “I have not yet seen any report or had it shared with me, I reserve my right to contest it within the ambit of the law.” During the process of inquiry, all the questions and queries were answered with due diligence, but the GIT was adamant to prove him guilty, for which they changed the questionnaire multiple times and asked so many unethical and irrelevant things too. “I have trust in my institutions and respect for my country, whatever may come! I am a Pakistani citizen.”

The GIT report said that enough substance is available on social media accounts provided by the Governor Secretariat and the university administration, through which Dr. Jamil had attempted to malign the Pakistan institutions and its sacrifices for the nation. Dr. Jamil has not been able to deny this allegation through solid evidence.

“The officer’s mocking of Pakistani ideology is a highly undesirable act, with serious consequences for the state of Pakistan. He has not spared any institution of the state. His diatribe against the ideology of Pakistan contains enough material that he miserably failed to deny with the help of any kind of documentary evidence. The accused officer was found guilty of violating Rule 29 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1987.”

The GIT says it was also noted with concern that some posts or opinions of the officer on social media propagate sectarian creeds and provincialism, which also goes against the ideology of Pakistan and is a violation of Rule-28 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Conduct) Rules 1987. In this way, he also violated Rule 30 of the Ibid rules, which states that "no government servant shall indulge in provincialism, parochialism, nepotism, favoritism, victimisation, or willful abuse of office." Hence, the allegation stands proven.

The report revealed that, after analysis of all relevant and available records, it was found that Dr. Jamil has been actively involved in political activities and is a member of the policy research wing of one of the political parties. His written statement was found perfunctory, evasive, and incomplete.

In this statement, he tried to take shelter by claiming that he remained PUTA president multiple times, in addition to serving as a member of the Syndicate and Senate. He asserted that, to this extent, “I am a political person but not a member of any political party as a government employee.” It could be easily assumed in the absence of solid material to negate this charge, but he tried to beat around the bush. Involvement in political activities through social media does not fall within the ambit of professional and academic duties, nor will it enhance the knowledge of students.

The methodology adopted by the accused officer amounts to provocation and promotes enmity between different groups. Under Section 153-PPC, inducing students is a criminal offense, and a punishment of up to two years can be awarded. The report further reveals that his appointment was also found illegal and unlawful. A post of Professor (BS-21) in the Sociology Department was advertised by the university administration on April 9, 2015.

In response, Dr. Jamil Ahmad Chitrali was the only candidate who applied for the same. The Scrutiny Committee scrutinised his credentials and declared him ineligible for lack of experience.

This decision was communicated to Dr. Jamil Ahmad Chitrali, against which he filed an appeal on September 10, 2015, to be placed before the appellate committee. The accused officer submitted another application requesting a personal hearing by the scrutiny committee. On December 14, 2015, he submitted another application, this time requesting that his application be reconsidered. The same was processed by the university administration and approved for re-scrutiny on September 21, 2016.

It was, however, not covered by any statute or rule and was illegal because the proceedings of the first initial scrutiny committee and Dr. Jamil's appeal were required to be placed before the appellate committee rather than referring them to the scrutiny committee for re-examination or scrutiny anew, which appeared to be undue favouritism in violation of statutes.