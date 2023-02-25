Golden jubilee events of Constitution of 1973 to be held all year long: Rabbani

Karachi: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has said that events to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Constitution of 1973 will be held in Islamabad and four provinces throughout the current year.

Rabbani, who is also the head of the committee on the golden jubilee of the 1973 constitution, stated this on Friday while visiting the auditorium of the Sindh Assembly. Sindh PPP General Secretary Waqar Mehdi was also present on the occasion. Rabbani said the constitution was like a gift for Pakistan.