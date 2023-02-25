‘Modern technology should be used to deliver information timely’

Karachi: Nadeem Memon, the newly posted secretary of the Sindh Information Department, has said that modern technology should be used effectively for timely and prompt delivery of information so that the public can be informed timely about the performance of various departments of the provincial government through mass media.

Presiding over a meeting in his office on Friday with the directors of the information department immediately after taking charge of his post, he said that for the best projection of projects of public importance, constant and all-time communication should be maintained with newspapers, television channels and other relevant media.

Memon called for ensuring effective and timely refutation and clarification of negative news related to any department. He remarked that the information department was actually the face, eyes and ears of the government, so the officers of the department had to perform their duties diligently and actively.

He said that soon after taking charge of his office, he would visit the press club and the offices of print and electronic media to ensure a strong, effective and efficient relationship between various media outlets and the information department of the government.

In the meeting, the officers of different sections of the information department gave a briefing about the performance of their respective departments and answered questions of the secretary.

Director Admin and Account Muhammad Yusuf Kabooro, Director Film Akhtar Ali Surhiyo, Director Legal Syed Mohammad Azeem Shah, Director Publications Mansoor Rajput, Director Press Aziz Hakro, Director Advertising Imtiaz Joyo, Director Mirpurkhas Hizbullah Memon, Director Electronic Media Muizuddin Peerzada, Director Reference and Research Riaz Memon, Director Social Media Faisal Farooqui and Director Press Information Hasan Asghar Naqvi also attended the meeting.