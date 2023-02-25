Plan being made to empower transgender persons to adopt honourable professions: NHS

Karachi: Federal health authorities are planning to provide learning and teaching opportunities to the transgender community in Pakistan so that they could become paramedics and nurses and adopt other professions to live an honourable life in the country, said officials of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) on Friday.

“We want transgender people to get formal and vocational training and earn a respectable livelihood by adopting honourable professions. We will talk to the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) to allocate a quota for transgenders at nursing schools to become nurses while the same can be done for other professions,” Mustafa Jamal Qazi, the national coordinator for the Common Management Unit (CMU) for AIDS, TB and Malaria, said during a meeting with representatives of the transgender community in Karachi.

During his visit to the office of the Gender Interactive Alliance (GIA) Pakistan, a community-based organisation (CBO) working for the rights and protection of the transgender community in Sindh.

Qazi, who is also the joint secretary health at the National Health Services, said health authorities could provide a community centre for the transgender community where they would have all the facilities for learning, teaching, medical and legal aid and other services under one roof.

“Instead of begging and engaging other activities, which are the result of discrimination against the transgender community, we want transgenders to get education and live like people of other genders in an honourable and respectable manner. We need proposals from you in this regard and we would try our best to improve your living standards.”

On the occasion, he offered employment to a transgender voice artist for different caller tunes and said the voice of the artist could be used to raise awareness about HIV and its prevention. He also encouraged other talented transgender persons to come forward and become effective members of the society by using their natural talents and qualities.

Urging the transgender community not to indulge in politics and raising controversial issues, he advised them to strengthen themselves so that they could become parliamentarians, senators and members of the national, provincial assemblies. He added that the transgender community should send implementable proposals to the federal health ministry for improving their socio-economic conditions.

The federal health official also announced provision of motorbikes to transgender persons across Pakistan very soon, saying motorbikes would also help them in overcoming mobility issues and become an empowered segment of the society.

Program Manager GIA Zehrish Khanzadi said the transgender community was not only facing stigma and discrimination in the society, but they were also facing threats to their lives. Khanzadi urged the federal and provincial authorities to resolve their issues at the earliest.

Lauding the efforts of Dr Ershad Kazmi, additional director CDC for HIV/AIDS Sindh, Khanzadi said he was doing his best to facilitate the transgender community and warned that if he was removed from his post, they would stage a protest demonstration in front of the Sindh Assembly and other government institutions.

Country Director UNAIDS Yuki Takemoto said she had wished to visit the community place of the transgender community in Pakistan for long and finally she managed to interact with the community and listen to their grievances. Community Support Advisor for UNAIDS Fahmida Khan, Dr Rajwal Khan, Sabrina Khan from the UNFPA and others were also present on the occasion.