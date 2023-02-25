Trucks plying across Pakistan, Afghanistan start conveying anti-polio message

Karachi: Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday launched a ‘polio eradication campaign using truck art’ at the Mauripur Truck Stand and hoped that trucks carrying goods all across the country and Afghanistan would convey the message regarding polio eradication to the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“The government has decided to adopt a unique way to create public awareness against the crippling disease polio, with the help of truck art to stop virus transmission,” he said while addressing the launch ceremony of the awareness drive.

Patel said public service messages would be printed in local languages on trucks travelling on routes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan to educate the population. He remarked that truck art was a unique and deep-rooted part of Pakistan’s cultural heritage, which “will be now used for a cause to eradicate polio through educating people in high-risk areas”.

He said various attractive and persuasive messages about polio and the importance of vaccination would be printed on trucks in local languages spoken in the four provinces for a clear understanding among the public.

“We are working to prepare a comprehensive strategy for the complete eradication of polio from the country. For this purpose, all available resources will be utilised. Although there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this disease. Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased.”

The federal health minister said repeated immunisation had protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio-free, besides the two endemic countries -- Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said the only way to stop the virus was to vaccinate all children under the age of five. It is critically important that parents and caregivers, particularly in high-risk areas, ensure that their child is vaccinated, he stressed.

“The isolation of the virus is a cause of concern and it is excellent to note that it was detected promptly. This timely detection of the virus in the environment is crucial to protecting children from being paralyzed by the poliovirus.”

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said the Pakistani truck art was an effective way of communication and it was a unique idea to use the trucks plying on the roads to convey the message of polio eradication and giving oral polio vaccine drops to the children.

“We appreciate the federal government’s initiative for awareness regarding polio vaccination and are also doing our best to intercept the poliovirus transmission in the country,” she added.