Matloob moves to top in Zaman Open Golf

LAHORE: Matloob Ahmed moved to the top in 9th J A Zaman Open Golf Championship on Friday.

At the end of the second round in the four rounds Professionals Event at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, Matloob, the second ranked professional of Pakistan, surged to the top position.

In the course of the 18 holes golfing round on the day, he was just marvelous on the par 4, third hole and thereafter on the par 5, 16th hole. The result of this effort was two eagles which brought a touch of excellence to his score card. There were a few birdies too and these were pulled off with expertise on holes 15 and then the closing 18th hole. He fulfilled his desire for regulation pars on eleven holes. Excellence neutralising bogies were encountered on holes on 6th, 11th and 13th.

The effort fetched him a spectacular gross 69 giving him a two rounds aggregate of 139, five under par, that enlivens his winning chances.

Three other stars of the second round turned out to be Shahid Javed Khan and Sunny Masih of Lahore Gymkhana, and M Munir of Rawalpindi Golf Club. A seasoned golf professional of the country, Shahid Javed was a symbol of excellence on six holes where he recorded birdies backed by an eagle on the par-5, 16th hole. Along the way, noticeable was lack of focus also and the result was loss of strokes on four holes because of bogies. However, in the overall reckoning, one eagle, six birdies, eight pars and unwanted four birdies gave him a second round score of gross 68 and a two days aggregate of 140, four under par.

M Munir is also placed at the score of 140 alongwith the relatively new face Sunny Masih who managed a round of gross 72 on Friday and a two rounds total of 140.

Another aspirant in line for a wonderful position in this championship is the South Africa-trained Minhaj Warraich who continues to impress with his golf playing abilities. He is placed at a score of 141, three under par.

Ahmed Baig stands at 142, Khalid Khan and Muhammed Shahzad at 144, followed by four masterly ones at 145. They are Muhammed Alam, Akbar Mehroze, Waheed Baloch and Shabbir Iqbal.