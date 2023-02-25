More European pain for Barca despite improvements

BERCELONA: This time it was supposed to be different, but Barcelona finished with the same sinking feeling at another of Europe’s hallowed grounds.

The Catalan giants were dumped out of continental competition again, this time by Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Xavi Hernandez’s side fell to a 2-1 defeat (4-3 on aggregate), in the Europa League play-off round, despite their heavy summer investment and strong domestic form marking them out as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Barcelona won the Champions League in 2015 but the years since then have been deeply disappointing and, at times, humiliating, on the pitch and sometimes off it too.

Their defeat by Erik ten Hag’s side was more the former than the latter - reserved for Roma, Liverpool and Bayern Munich scale thrashings - but it still stings for a Barca team hoping for far more.