Shadab all praise for big-hitting Azam

KARACHI: Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan on Friday appreciated big-hitting Azam Khan for his glorious 42-ball 97 which helped his side inflict a huge 63-run defeat on Quetta Gladiators here at the National Stadium.
“The way Azam batted is exceptional,” Shadab said after his team’s one-sided win.
“We fully believe in him and he can play such innings consistently. You know he is the son of a former Test cricketer and pressure is definitely there but he has handled the pressure well and has been consistently delivering for the team,” Shadab said.
He said that they have formed such a team that could win every match. “Although in T20 cricket every day is different we have formed such a unit that we could win all matches. Today I wanted to test my team by opting to bat first as you know it's not easy to bat in the first half. I also wanted to test my bowlers and all of them delivered while bowling second and their economy rate remained good,” Shadab said.
