Azam hammers 97 as Gladiators winless run continues

KARACHI: Azam Khan’s thunderous 42-ball 97 enabled Islamabad United to pull off their third win from four games when they demolished Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs in their match of the HBL PSL 8 here at the National Stadium on Friday night.

Azam, the stumper, enchanted the audience with his lusty hitting, hammering eight huge sixes and nine fours in his stunning feat to catapult Islamabad United to a huge total of 220-6, the highest score of this edition so far and United’s fourth highest in the PSL history.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (3-28) and Hasan Ali (3-39) then folded Gladiators for 157 in 19.1 overs.

After deciding to bat first, United at one stage were 71-4. However, Azam Khan and Asif Ali did a marvellous job with their ferocious knocks to guide their team to a massive total.

They added 98 off 45 balls for the fifth wicket stand before Asif Ali was removed by Naseem Shah in the 18th over for a superb 24-ball 42, which featured four sixes and one four. This is also the highest fifth wicket stand for United in their PSL history.

Azam then dominated the 51-run sixth wicket partnership off just 16 balls with Faheem Ashraf, who remained not out on a six-ball 17 which carried two fours and one six.

Azam was unlucky not to complete his first PSL century when he was bowled by Odean Smith off the final ball of the innings which was a slower one and deceived the big man.

Azam had brought in his fifty off just 29 balls. He hammered pacer Mohammad Hasnain for three huge successive sixes.

Earlier, United lost their in-form batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz early when Mohammad Hasnain got rid of him in the second over with Iftikhar Ahmed holding a stunning catch after covering a huge distance. Gurbaz struck one six in his run-a-ball eight.

Hasnain, in his next over, bowled Rassie van der Dussen (1) to leave United struggling at 28-2. Skipper Shadab Khan joined Colin Munro but he once again failed to deliver and was bowled by Odean Smith for a 14-ball 12 with two fours.

Emerging medium pacer Aimal Khan then got the big wicket of Colin Munro who struck 22-ball 38, including four sixes and one four, before the blitz from Azam and Asif began.

United had scored just 39 in the powerplay. However, in the last five overs they scored 92.

Emerging fast bowler Aimal Khan remained the most expensive bowler as he captured 1-55 in his quota of four overs. Mohammad Hasnain, who conceded 42 runs in his final two overs, finished with 2-52 in his quota of four overs.

Odean Smith, who gave away 21 runs in his last over, picked 2-41 in his four overs.

Set to score a big total, Gladiators had a poor start when Afghan left-armer Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled Martin Guptill for a golden duck. Immediately after that Test spinner Abrar Ahmed got rid of Jason Roy (5) and Will Smeed in quick succession to leave Gladiators gasping at 26-3 in the fourth over.

Mohammad Hafeez (48), at this stage, did a fine job, hitting some exquisite strokes and added 69 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. Fazal removed Hafeez, who hammered two sixes and six fours in his 26-ball rapid knock.

Gladiators were 95-4 in the 11th over at the fall of Hafeez. Iftikhar then joined Sarfaraz and both added 32 for the fifth wicket before Shadab trapped Sarfraz lbw for a 36-ball 41, featuring three fours and one six.

In the same over, Shadab had Nawaz (1) before Hasan Ali got rid of Odean Smith (0) to leave Gladiators reeling at 145-7. Hasan Ali in his next over removed Iftikhar Ahmed (39) and Naseem Shah (0) off two successive balls before Fazal got rid of Mohammad Hasnain (1) to fold Gladiators well behind the target. Iftikhar struck two sixes and three fours in his 27-ball 39.

Three-star Fazal and Hasan Ali were ably backed by Abrar Ahmed (2-21) and Shadab Khan (2-24).

Score Board

Islamabad United won the toss

Islamabad United Innings

Gurbaz c Iftikhar b Hasnain 8

Colin b Aimal Khan 38

Van der Dussen b Hasnain 1

Shadab (c) b Smith 12

Azam † b Smith 97

Asif c Guptill b Naseem Shah 42

Faheem not out 17

Extras: (lb 2, w 3) 5

Total: 20 Ov (RR: 11.00) 220/6

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-28, 3-43, 4-71, 5-169, 6-220

Bowling: Naseem Shah 4-0-32-1, Mohammad Hasnain 4-0-52-2, Aimal Khan 4-0-55-1, Odean Smith 4-0-41-2, Iftikhar Ahmed 1-0-4-0, Mohammad Nawaz 3-0-34-0

Quetta Gladiators Innings

Jason lbw b Abrar 5

Guptill b Fazalhaq Farooqi 0

Will Smeed b Abrar Ahmed 17

Hafeez c Mubasir b Fazalhaq 48

Sarfaraz (c)† lbw b Shadab 41

Iftikhar c Shadab b Hasan Ali 39

Nawaz c Faheem b Shadab Khan 1

Odean Smith c Dussen b Hasan Ali 0

Hasnain c & b Farooqi 1

Naseem Shah b Hasan Ali 0

Aimal Khan not out 0

Extras: (b 2, w 3) 5

Total: 19.1 Ov (RR: 8.19) 157

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-7, 3-26, 4-95, 5-127, 6-131, 7-145, 8-157, 9-157, 10-157

Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 3.1-0-28-3, Abrar Ahmed 4-0-21-2, Hasan Ali 4-1-39-3, Faheem Ashraf 4-0-43-0, Shadab Khan 4-0-24-2

Result: United won by 63 runs

Player of the match: Azam Khan

Umpires: Michael Gough, Rashid Ria