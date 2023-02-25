Playing this league will help us in UAE series: Gurbaz

KARACHI: Islamabad United’s hard-hitting batsman Rahmanulah Gurbaz has said that the PSL experience will be helpful for all Afghan players to learn about Pakistan’s players before the T20I series between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the UAE.

“We have to play a series against Pakistan after the PSL. It will help us to know Pakistani bowlers and adjust with their pace,” Gurbaz told reporters after his 31-ball 62 helped United to seal a six-wicket win against Peshawar Zalmi here on Thursday.

He credited his bowlers for the way they staged a comeback following an expensive powerplay in the match.

“I think that was an amazing game. After a bad start with the ball the way we staged a fightback in bowling I think that was amazing. It was the turning point. We came back very strong in the end,” Gurbaz said.

Batting first at one stage Zalmi were 76 without loss but they lost five key wickets inside 23 runs that dented their chances of posting a decent total as they were restricted to just 156-8 which United chased in the 15th over for the loss of four wickets.

He said that he always plays positive cricket. “I always go positive. I acted on the advice of the management, who told me to go play my natural game and I did that and United won,” Gurbaz said.

“I play leagues around the world but I can say that I am really enjoying my time here. I am really impressed with the United’s management. United is like a family and I am so happy here. The quality of PSL is little bit different from other leagues as its quicks are doing well. This is a good experience for me to share with my teammates back home,” he said.

“The PSL quick bowling quality is very good as everyone bowls 140 plus,” he was quick to add.

He said that he applied the experience which Babar Azam shard with him before United’s game against Zalmi and it worked.

“Before that I was hitting every ball and today, I also saw Babar’s batting and learnt how he rotates the strike and hits boundaries and I applied what he had shared with me in that long chat in which he told me to respect a good ball and wait for loose balls and try to rotate the strike as well and today I also played some good cricketing shots,” Gurbaz said.