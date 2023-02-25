Riots in Indonesia’s Papua leave 10 dead

JAKARTA: Indonesia has deployed security forces to a town in the breakaway eastern region of Papua after 10 people were killed during a riots sparked by rumours of a child abduction, officials said on Friday.

Angry locals in Wamena town attacked police with stones and arrows on Thursday, believing them to be holding a young girl´s abductors, Papua province police spokesman Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo told AFP.

“The mob, who were increasingly anarchic, did not want to listen to the authorities and did not want to disperse when they were given warning shots, and even attacked the authorities with arrows,” Prabowo said. “Rioters burned 12 shops and one house. Several cars and motorcycles were set on fire.”