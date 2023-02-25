Taiwan warns aviation authorities after balloon sighting

TAIPEI: Taiwan´s military said it alerted aviation authorities after spotting a balloon floating in its airspace on Friday, one week after the self-ruled island found remnants of what was believed to be a crashed Chinese meteorological instrument.
According to its initial analysis, the air force said the object in “northern airspace” on Friday afternoon was for meteorological and scientific research purposes. “As it could affect aviation safety, we have notified the aviation control units to remind air planes to beware,” the air force statement said. “We will continue to monitor until the target disappears.”
JAKARTA: Indonesia has deployed security forces to a town in the breakaway eastern region of Papua after 10 people...
BEIJING: Dozens of people remained missing on Friday following a collapse at a coal mine in northern China that killed...
BAYONNE, France: Prosecutors on Friday charged a 16-year-old boy with murder over the fatal stabbing of his Spanish...
SYDNEY: Facebook and Instagram began a week-long rollout of their first paid verification service on Friday, testing...
SEOUL: North Korea said on Friday it had fired cruise missiles and claimed that ramped-up US-South Korean military...
WASHINGTON: Stricter firearms rules on US military property -- including waiting periods for the purchase of guns and...
Comments