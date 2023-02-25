Taiwan warns aviation authorities after balloon sighting

TAIPEI: Taiwan´s military said it alerted aviation authorities after spotting a balloon floating in its airspace on Friday, one week after the self-ruled island found remnants of what was believed to be a crashed Chinese meteorological instrument.

According to its initial analysis, the air force said the object in “northern airspace” on Friday afternoon was for meteorological and scientific research purposes. “As it could affect aviation safety, we have notified the aviation control units to remind air planes to beware,” the air force statement said. “We will continue to monitor until the target disappears.”