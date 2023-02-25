US panel on military suicides urges tighter gun rules

WASHINGTON: Stricter firearms rules on US military property -- including waiting periods for the purchase of guns and ammunition -- would help prevent suicides, a committee tasked with investigating the issue said on Friday.

“The majority of military suicides involve firearms,” and “research demonstrates that reducing access to firearms, especially during periods of intense distress, reduces suicides,” the Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee said in a briefing.

It urged the implementation of a seven-day waiting period for firearms purchases and a four-day waiting period for buying ammunition on Department of Defence property, as well as raising the minimum age for both to 25.

The committee -- which was established in March 2022 at Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin´s direction -- also recommended that anyone living in military housing be required to register all privately owned firearms and to secure them in a safe or with another locking device.

Current firearms rules on military bases vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, committee member Craig Bryan told journalists. The proposed firearms rules -- part of more than 120 recommendations from the panel -- are tighter than those in many cities and states in the country, which is plagued by frequent gun violence.

Gun regulation is a highly contentious issue in the United States, with conservative politicians opposing many or most restrictions. But Bryan said he believes members of the military are more receptive to gun regulations than the US population as a whole.