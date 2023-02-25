Erdogan pins election hopes on ‘building Turkiye’ after quake

ANKARA: Tayyip Erdogan rose to power 20 years ago as Turkiye emerged from the twin blows of rampant inflation and a deadly earthquake, promising a new era of sound government after the coalition of the time was accused of mismanaging both crises.

As he seeks to extend his rule into a third decade, modern Turkiye’s longest serving leader is blamed by opponents for fuelling runaway inflation once again, and letting constructors flout earthquake regulations which could have saved lives.

Elections due in June - if they can be held in southern Turkiye’s earthquake zone where millions are homeless - are shaping up to be President Erdogan’s toughest test to date at the ballot box.

His Islamist-rooted AK Party came to power in 2002 amid a financial crisis and following the collapse of a coalition government facing strong criticism over its handling of the response to a devastating 1999 earthquake.

Since the latest quake, the 68-year-old veteran of more than a dozen election victories has toured shattered cities, promising rapid reconstruction and punishment for constructors who skirted rules aimed at making buildings safe.

But that may not be enough to convince angry survivors whose homes crumpled into dust in the 7.8 magnitude quake which killed tens of thousands of people, and who said emergency rescue teams were too slow to deploy.

The leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan’s possible rival in the presidential vote, blamed the scale of the damage on “systematic profiteering politics” during Erdogan’s two decades in power.

“If there is anyone responsible for this process, it is Erdogan. It is this ruling party that has not prepared the country for an earthquake for 20 years,” he said. Officials have said Erdogan, who turns 69 on Sunday, considered delaying the elections but now favours going ahead, confident he can rally Turkish voters around a slogan for his post-earthquake mission: “We’re building Turkiye together”.

“Erdogan was really pained, even shaken by the earthquake. But by no means did he give up and there is no despair,” one source close to him said, adding that he has shown flashes of anger when he thought people were not delivering.

The fiery campaigner has also appeared weary at times. “His work got heavier - he was already busy,” the source said. “When the visits to the earthquake sites are included ... he may seem tired, which is normal.”