TNFJ assured of steps to resolve issues

PESHAWAR: A senior government official has assured the Tehreek Nafaz-e- Fiqh-e- Jafariya (TNFJ) of practical steps for resolving the issues faced by the community members.

The assurance was made when a TNFJ KP chapter delegation, led by its provincial president, Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah Advocate, met Special Secretary Home Akbar Ali.

A press release said the delegation members informed the senior official of the issues faced by the community and received a passionate hearing.

Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah said the followers of Islam, having respect for Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his revered family members had always displayed patience on every occasion, adding this practice would continue in future as well.

The special secretary said Islam teaches us patience and to keep calm. He emphasized showing respect for the holy places, figures and beliefs of every school of thought and forging brotherhood.

He said it was incumbent upon every one of us to respect the beliefs and feelings of every segment of society so that no one feels hurt.

The special secretary praised the TNFJ members for expressing good wishes and stressing the need for strengthening brotherhood among the Muslims representing various schools of thought.

The communication said the senior official assured the TNFK delegation members that the issues highlighted by them and the recommendations made would be considered by the KP government for having them resolved through practical measures.