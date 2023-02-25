Minister inaugurates free eye camp

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Muhammad Adnan Jalil inaugurated a Free Eye Camp at the Thalassemia Center of Alkhidmat Hospital on Friday.

Known ophthalmologists will treat the infected eyes of children suffering from thalassemia free of charge at the camp in Nishterabad. The minister also visited various wards of the hospital, including Children’s Ward, Thalassemia and Drug Rehab Centers and distributed gifts among the under-treatment children there.

Director Alkhidmat Hospital Dr Iqtar Roghani, President Al-Khidmat Foundation Peshawar Arbab Abdul Haseeb, Director Al-Khidmat Thalassemia Center Fida Mohammad Khan, Children Specialist Dr Fazl-ur-Rahim, Regional Director Govt Thalassemia Center Dr Noor Saba and Secretary General Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Akbar Sethi were also accompanied him on the occasion.

The minister assured the hospital administration of cooperation on behalf of the provincial government and emphasised on the need for launching social awareness campaign to prevent chronic diseases like thalassemia by terming it essential and need of the hour.