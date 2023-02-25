Residents protest non-restoration of power supply in Upper Kohistan

MANSEHRA: A large number of people, including ulema, traders and lawyers, on Friday took to the streets in Kamila area of Upper Kohistan and blocked the Karakoram Highway to demand restoration of the electricity and potable water which were suspended during the rains and floods.

“The electricity supply to Kamila and Suo tehsils was suspended during heavy rains earlier this month but the Peshawar Electric Supply Company is yet to clear the fault,” Maulana Walidad, a religious scholar, told the protesters.

The protesters, who assembled in Kamila Bazaar and blocked the KKH, raised slogans against the government, district administration and Pesco.

The traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan remained suspended for over three hours due to the protest.

Maulana Walidad said that the mega energy projects were being executed in the district, but even then neither the district administration nor the Pesco were giving due importance to settling such issues.

The tehsil chairman Harban Basha, Assadullah Quraishi, said that the people were without power for over the last three weeks but the government didn’t take it as a serious matter.

“The entire Kamila Bazaar and its adjoining localities are without potable as the only supply scheme was washed away by flash floods in August last year but the Public Health Department is yet to restore it,” Quraishi said.

The Tehsil chairman said that locals were suffering from abdominal and other diseases after drinking unpurified water.

The KKH was cleared to traffic after Assistant Commissioner Waheed Awan and Deputy Superintendent of police Raja Khan held talks with protesters in presence of Pesco and Public Health officials and assured them that both issues would be settled in the next 48 hours.